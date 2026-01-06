Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Dutch train traffic halted due to snow and ice

    Snow and ice continued to disrupt traffic in the Netherlands on Tuesday, halting all trains and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, Report informs via Reuters.

    Dutch railway company NS said no trains could operate until at least 0900 GMT due to problems caused by snow and subzero temperatures.

    At Amsterdam Schiphol airport, airline KLM cancelled at least 300 flights for Tuesday as the winter weather crippled traffic at one of Europe's main transit hubs for the fifth day in a row.

