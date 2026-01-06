Dutch train traffic halted due to snow and ice
Other countries
- 06 January, 2026
- 11:51
Snow and ice continued to disrupt traffic in the Netherlands on Tuesday, halting all trains and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, Report informs via Reuters.
Dutch railway company NS said no trains could operate until at least 0900 GMT due to problems caused by snow and subzero temperatures.
At Amsterdam Schiphol airport, airline KLM cancelled at least 300 flights for Tuesday as the winter weather crippled traffic at one of Europe's main transit hubs for the fifth day in a row.
Latest News
12:34
ADB launching project to integrate renewables into Azerbaijan's power gridEnergy
12:28
Over 20 athletes to compete in Azerbaijan's first international alpine skiing tournamentIndividual sports
12:11
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issuedOther countries
11:51
Dutch train traffic halted due to snow and iceOther countries
11:39
Citizens of 6 countries, including Azerbaijan, deported from GeorgiaRegion
11:22
Photo
Over 7000 LED lighting units installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territoriesEnergy
11:07
Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch StraitRegion
10:52
Regulator gives Azerbaijani banks 1 year to bring their capital in line with Basel III standardsFinance
10:42