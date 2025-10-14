Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2025
    Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump will visit Malaysia on October 26, and is "looking forward" to witnessing a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, Report informs via Reuters.

    Malaysia and the United States will facilitate the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, which will require both sides to remove all mines and heavy artillery from their borders, Mohamad said.

    He said he hopes the agreement will be signed during the upcoming meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, set to take place in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

    "During the summit, we hope to see the signing of a declaration known as the Kuala Lumpur Accord between these two neighbours to ensure peace and a lasting ceasefire," Mohamad told the media.

    Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over undemarcated points along their 817-km (508-mile) land border erupted into a deadly five-day conflict in July.

    The worst fighting between the two countries in over a decade saw at least 48 people killed and hundreds of thousands temporarily displaced on both sides.

    Tramp Malayziyaya gedəcək
    Трамп отправится в Малайзию для подписания мира между Таиландом и Камбоджей

