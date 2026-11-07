Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Delhi tops ranking of world's most polluted major cities

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 11:10
    Delhi tops ranking of world's most polluted major cities

    Delhi has topped IQAir's ranking of the world's major cities with the highest levels of air pollution.

    As Report reports, Reuters said.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, IQAir data as of the morning of November 7 shows that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 581 on the US scale, roughly twice the level recorded in Pakistan's Lahore (285).

    India's Central Pollution Control Board recorded Delhi's AQI at 363, classifying air quality as "very poor". Reuters noted that the figures cannot be directly compared because the two organisations use different scales and calculation methods.

    Authorities have instructed schools in Delhi and surrounding areas to make provisions for online learning and advised residents to work remotely. The measures were introduced ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, which is traditionally celebrated with widespread firecracker and fireworks displays, further worsening air quality.

    According to local media citing official statistics, air pollution levels on Friday reached their highest point in eight years ahead of Diwali.

    India air pollution
    Dehli dünyanın ən çox çirklənmiş iri şəhərlərinin reytinqinə liderlik edib
    Дели возглавил рейтинг самых загрязненных крупных городов мира
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