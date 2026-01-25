Death toll rises to 16 following landslide in Indonesia's West Java

Indonesian police have recovered 16 bodies following a landslide in West Java Province, with seven victims identified, a police spokesperson said, Report informs via Xinhua.

In a statement, West Java Police spokesman Hendra Rochmawan reported that the bodies were found at the Cisarua area in West Bandung Regency.

Of the 16 bodies, seven have been successfully identified. The remaining victims are undergoing identification through DNA analysis, with the unidentified bodies temporarily stored at a local hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency has deployed about 250 trained personnel to search for an estimated 80 people believed to remain buried.

The operation involves multiple agencies, supported by drones, tracking dogs and limited heavy equipment due to unstable terrain, the agency said.