Death toll reaches 20 in Afghanistan terror attack

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll of the terror attack committed in Afghan capital increased.

Report informs, the Health Ministry of Afghanistan stated.

Thus, as a result of the attack of armed people on Imam Zaman Mosque in Kabul’s Gala Nazhar district, the number of the dead has reached 20, the wounded 40.

According to press secretary of Kabul Police Department Basir Mujahid, 4 terrorists have been involved in the attack. One of them blew himself up at the entrance of the mosque. The other three terrorists entered the mosque and opened fire on people.

All the three terrorists have been neutralized.

Mujahid expressed concern over the growth of the death toll.

ISIS has claimed reponsibility for the attack. Afghani President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the terror attack.