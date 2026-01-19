Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Death toll from train crash in Spain climbs to 21

    Other countries
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 08:08
    Death toll from train crash in Spain climbs to 21

    The number of people killed after two high-speed trains collided in Spain has risen to 21, Reuters noted, citing sources in the country's Interior Ministry, Report informs.

    According to the Spanish TVE television channel, roughly 100 people were injured, 25 of them are in critical condition.

    The incident took place in the autonomous community of Andalusia. A total of 317 people were on board one of the trains, which derailed and crashed onto a neighboring track. The second train carried 100 people. The driver is reportedly dead. High-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalusia are suspended until January 20.

    Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on X that the collision was so severe that the first two cars of one of the trains were thrown off the tracks.

    Spain's royal family expressed its condolences. "We are following with deep concern the serious accident involving two high-speed trains in Adamuz. We extend our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we convey our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement posted on X said.

    İspaniyada vaqonların relslərdən çıxması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı ikiqat artıb - Yenilənib
    Число жертв при сходе с рельсов двух скоростных поездов в Испании увеличилось до 21

