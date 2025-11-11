Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Death toll from New Delhi car explosion rises to 12

    • 11 November, 2025
    • 11:06
    The death toll from a car explosion in India's capital, New Delhi, has risen to 12, local police said, according to Report.

    The incident occurred on November 10 in the Old Delhi area, near the historic Red Fort.

    "Three more people have died from their injuries, bringing the total number of victims to 12," police said.

    Число жертв взрыва автомобиля в Индии возросло до 12

