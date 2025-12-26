Bayramov: Significant progress achieved in peace process with Armenia in 2025

Significant progress was achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the results of the country"s foreign policy activities for the year.

Report quotes the minister as saying that under the leadership of the President, Azerbaijan pursued an active foreign policy in 2025.

"Azerbaijan strengthened its positions on the international stage and expanded its diplomatic presence. Significant progress was made in the peace process in 2025," he said.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan"s efforts to promote international peace and stability, develop economic cooperation, and engage in mediation contributed to the country"s growing authority on the global stage.