Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-op

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US private sector were discussed.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and a delegation led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation included executives and representatives from 31 companies. Discussions covered steps toward establishing strategic partnership ties between Azerbaijan and the US, bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, transport, logistics, regional connectivity, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and investment opportunities in key sectors.

At the same time, bilateral contacts and discussions conducted separately in the mentioned areas towards the preparation of the Strategic Partnership Charter, following the Washington Peace Summit on August 8, 2025, were hailed, and it was emphasized that the signing of the Charter would give additional impetus to relations.

Further exchanges focused on Azerbaijan's role in regional energy security, the importance of developing renewable energy, diversification of trade routes along the Middle Corridor, the favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, and opportunities for building new partnerships. The parties also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.