Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-op

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 12:46
    Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-op

    Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US private sector were discussed.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and a delegation led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce.

    The delegation included executives and representatives from 31 companies. Discussions covered steps toward establishing strategic partnership ties between Azerbaijan and the US, bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, transport, logistics, regional connectivity, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and investment opportunities in key sectors.

    At the same time, bilateral contacts and discussions conducted separately in the mentioned areas towards the preparation of the Strategic Partnership Charter, following the Washington Peace Summit on August 8, 2025, were hailed, and it was emphasized that the signing of the Charter would give additional impetus to relations.

    Further exchanges focused on Azerbaijan's role in regional energy security, the importance of developing renewable energy, diversification of trade routes along the Middle Corridor, the favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, and opportunities for building new partnerships. The parties also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan United States private sector Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov Khush Choksy cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və ABŞ-nin özəl sektoru ilə əməkdaşlığın inkişaf perspektivləri müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    В МИД Азербайджана обсудили развитие сотрудничества с частным сектором США

    Latest News

    13:44

    Peskov: Russia hopes for resumption of talks on Ukraine

    Other countries
    13:41
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Rising Light' exhibition

    Culture
    13:27

    Simonyan: JD Vance's visit opens new opportunities for Armenia

    Region
    13:17

    Amy Carlon: US companies will help realize full potential of August 8 agreements

    Foreign policy
    13:12

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    12:55

    Participation of Azerbaijani city in Covenant of Mayors frozen

    Energy
    12:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-op

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against Cybercrime

    Milli Majlis
    12:32

    Trial in Ruben Vardanyan's case continues in Baku

    Incident
    All News Feed