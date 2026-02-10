Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against Cybercrime

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 12:45
    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against Cybercrime

    The Milli Majlis has ratified the UN Convention Against Cybercrime.

    According to Report, the decision was adopted in a single reading during today"s parliamentary session.

    Arzu Naghiyev, Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, noted while presenting the document that the Convention sets common legal standards for states in preventing, detecting, investigating, and prosecuting crimes committed using information and communication technologies.

    He added that the document, consisting of a preamble, 9 chapters, and 68 articles, provides legal mechanisms to ensure a balance that respects state sovereignty, constitutional principles, and human rights.

    The parliamentarian also emphasized that the Convention includes mechanisms for strengthening institutional capacity, improving professional qualifications, and sharing experience.

    UN Convention Against Cybercrime Milli Majlis
    Milli Məclis BMT-nin "Kibercinayətkarlığa qarşı" Konvensiyasını ratifikasiya edib
    Милли Меджлис ратифицировал Конвенцию ООН против киберпреступности

