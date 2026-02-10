Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against Cybercrime

The Milli Majlis has ratified the UN Convention Against Cybercrime.

According to Report, the decision was adopted in a single reading during today"s parliamentary session.

Arzu Naghiyev, Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, noted while presenting the document that the Convention sets common legal standards for states in preventing, detecting, investigating, and prosecuting crimes committed using information and communication technologies.

He added that the document, consisting of a preamble, 9 chapters, and 68 articles, provides legal mechanisms to ensure a balance that respects state sovereignty, constitutional principles, and human rights.

The parliamentarian also emphasized that the Convention includes mechanisms for strengthening institutional capacity, improving professional qualifications, and sharing experience.