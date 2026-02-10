Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban in final reading

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has passed amendments removing asbestos and asbestos-containing materials from civil circulation in the final reading.

According to Report, the amendments to the law on the list of items not permitted in civil circulation (removed from civil circulation) were discussed at today's parliamentary session.

Under the draft amendments, based on international practice, asbestos and materials containing asbestos are now included in the list of prohibited items. The law is set to enter into force on July 1, 2027.

Asbestos is a mineral-based material that has been widely used for many years in various sectors of industry (cement, chemical, insulation, paper industry, etc.) and in construction.