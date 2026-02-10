Participation of Azerbaijani city in Covenant of Mayors frozen

Ten Azerbaijani cities are currently signatories to the Covenant of Mayors, but one of them has temporarily frozen its participation in the initiative, Christophe Frering, head of the Covenant of Mayors' East Team, said at an event in Baku, Report informs.

"To date, ten Azerbaijani cities have joined the initiative. However, the participation of one Azerbaijani city is frozen. We are providing a two-year period during which participants must make progress. If necessary, we can extend this period to two and a half years," he noted.

Frering explained that if no progress is seen after two or two and a half years, the signature loses its active status. The organizers are seeking to persuade the city to resume work within the initiative, he added.