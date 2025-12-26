UK sees record-breaking arms exports as minister promises more in 2026

UK defence exports hit their highest level on record this year, thanks to enormous warship and fighter jet deals struck by the Government, Report informs referring to Express.

UK industry secured over £20 billion in sales to allies in 2025, more than any year in at least 40 years.

The Ministry of Defence championed the figures as a boost for the economy and jobs across Britain. Half of the £20 billion sum came from Norway alone, who put in an order for at least five Type 26 frigates in a major snub to a rival bid from the French. The vessels will be used to monitor Russian submarines and protect the North Atlantic, jointly touring with British ships.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, championed: "We are showing again how this government is delivering on our pledge to make defence an engine for economic growth across the country while boosting our security and that of our allies."

"By winning the historic deal to build Type 26 frigates for Norway, we are driving growth in Scotland and across the UK while better equipping our combined navies to counter the threat from Russia in the North Atlantic. And by exporting Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye, we are securing high-skilled jobs in Lancashire, Scotland and across the UK whilst helping strengthen NATO's southern flank. We are committed to working with our allies and defence industries to make sure the UK is a leader in global defence exports, and there's more to come in 2026."

In total, around 20,000 jobs across the UK were secured by a single jet fighter deal with Türkiye, who placed an order for 20 world-leading Typhoons at a cost of £8 billion.