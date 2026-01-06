Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait

    • 06 January, 2026
    Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait

    The Turkish ship Happy Aras ran aground in the Kerch Strait (Black Sea), Report informs via TRT Haber.

    The ship had a crew of 11, including three Turkish citizens.

    It was noted that the crew left the vessel and is in good condition.

    Türkiyə gəmisi Kerç boğazında saya oturub
    Турецкое судно село на мель в Керченском проливе

