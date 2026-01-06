Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait
Region
- 06 January, 2026
- 11:07
The Turkish ship Happy Aras ran aground in the Kerch Strait (Black Sea), Report informs via TRT Haber.
The ship had a crew of 11, including three Turkish citizens.
It was noted that the crew left the vessel and is in good condition.
Latest News
11:22
Photo
Over 7000 LED lighting units installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territoriesEnergy
11:07
Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch StraitRegion
10:52
Regulator gives Azerbaijani banks 1 year to bring their capital in line with Basel III standardsFinance
10:42
Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's JalilabadCulture
10:40
Hong Kong's key index rises to its highest level in 7 weeksFinance
10:25
Azerbaijan restricts meat imports from certain regions of Lebanon, LithuaniaHealth
10:07
Azeri Light oil price rises to $65.80 on global marketsEnergy
10:03
CBA currency exchange rates (06.01.2026)Finance
09:56