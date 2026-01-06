6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Multiple earthquakes, including one at 6.2 magnitude, struck western Japan late Tuesday morning local time, centered in Shimane Prefecture and neighboring Tottori Prefecture, Report informs via ABC News.

The initial quake hit at 10:18 a.m. JST, magnitude 6.2, at a depth of about 6 miles, registering upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale. A second tremor followed shortly after, magnitude 5.1, registering lower 5. Long, swaying motion was widely reported, with additional aftershocks continuing through late morning.

Japan's Meteorological Agency says there is no tsunami risk, but warns that earthquakes up to upper-5 intensity could continue for about a week, with the highest risk in the next two to three days.

Officials also cautioned about increased risks of landslides and falling rocks in harder-hit areas.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Two regional electric power companies said no abnormalities have been detected. Bullet train services were temporarily disrupted, and cameras mounted on buildings showed visible shaking.

The strongest shaking was recorded in parts of Matsue and Yasugi in Shimane, and Sakaiminato and nearby towns in Tottori.

Weaker but widely felt shaking extended into parts of western Japan, including Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagawa, and Ehime.