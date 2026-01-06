Citizens of 6 countries, including Azerbaijan, deported from Georgia
06 January, 2026
- 11:39
Employees of the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, as part of special operations conducted in recent days, have deported 13 citizens of Turkmenistan, Iran, Cuba, Türkiye, Thailand, and Azerbaijan from the country, Report informs.
According to the information released by the ministry, the Migration Department carried out comprehensive immigration control measures in close coordination with the relevant departments.
It is noted that, under current legislation, deported persons are prohibited from re-entering the country.
According to official statistics, the total number of foreign citizens deported from Georgia last year was 1,311.
