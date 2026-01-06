Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad
Culture
- 06 January, 2026
- 10:42
Ancient clay vessels have been discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad district, according to Report.
The items were found by local residents by chance on the bank of a river passing through the village of Shatirli.
Historian Elshad Amanov said the finds are believed to date back to the Eneolithic period, noting that similar pottery examples from that era are known.
The discovered vessels will reportedly be handed over to the Jalilabad Museum of History and Local Lore.
