Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad

    Culture
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 10:42
    Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad

    Ancient clay vessels have been discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad district, according to Report.

    The items were found by local residents by chance on the bank of a river passing through the village of Shatirli.

    Historian Elshad Amanov said the finds are believed to date back to the Eneolithic period, noting that similar pottery examples from that era are known.

    The discovered vessels will reportedly be handed over to the Jalilabad Museum of History and Local Lore.

    Jalilabad clay vessels Jalilabad Museum of History and Local Lore
    Cəlilabadda qədim saxsı qablar tapılıb
    В Джалилабаде обнаружены древние керамические сосуды

    Latest News

    11:22
    Photo

    Over 7000 LED lighting units installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    11:07

    Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait

    Region
    10:52

    Regulator gives Azerbaijani banks 1 year to bring their capital in line with Basel III standards

    Finance
    10:42

    Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad

    Culture
    10:40

    Hong Kong's key index rises to its highest level in 7 weeks

    Finance
    10:25

    Azerbaijan restricts meat imports from certain regions of Lebanon, Lithuania

    Health
    10:07

    Azeri Light oil price rises to $65.80 on global markets

    Energy
    10:03

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:56

    Flash floods in Indonesia's North Sulawesi kill 14, four still missing

    Other countries
    All News Feed