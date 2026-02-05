Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan organizes panel at UN on promoting intercultural dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 09:25
    Azerbaijan organizes panel at UN on promoting intercultural dialogue

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, together with the Human Rights Centre of the University of Essex and with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, organised a high-level panel discussion on the theme "Identifying Good Practices to Foster Effective Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue for Peace and Solidarity: Lessons Learned" on February 4, 2026, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Report informs.

    According to a statement by the mission, the event marked the World Interfaith Harmony Week and the International Day of Human Fraternity, established by General Assembly resolutions 65/5 of October 20, 2010 and 75/200 of December 21, 2020, respectively, engaging more than 100 participants, including high-level representatives from Member States, United Nations system institutions, academia and non-governmental organisations, and offering an opportunity to advance discussions aimed at fostering unity, solidarity and cohesion among different cultures and religions.

    Ambassador Tofig Musayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, moderating the discussion, underscored Azerbaijan's resolve to continue its efforts towards promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue and strengthening international cooperation to that effect.

    The discussion commenced with the opening remarks by Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who briefed on the measures undertaken by the Government to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue at the national and international levels and on the preparation for the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, as part of the Baku Process.

    The high-level speakers, Miguel Angel Moratinos, Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations and United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, Assistant Secretary-General and UN Women Deputy Executive Director for Normative Support, UN System Coordination and Programme Results, and Eliot Minchenberg, Director of the Office and UNESCO Representative to the United Nations in New York, stressed the importance of enhanced international cooperation and outlined activities undertaken to build bridges and break barriers.

    As the co-organiser of the event, Ahmed Shaheed, Professor of International Human Rights Law in the School of Law and the Human Rights Center at the University of Essex, provided information on the role of academic institutions, particularly in developing comprehensive and targeted approaches. In addition, Francis Kuria, Secretary General of the Religions for Peace International, emphasized the importance of civil society engagement and shared principles in achieving effective collaboration among different stakeholders.

    Following the panel discussion, representatives from Member States shared their perspectives, highlighting the efforts to promote mutual understanding at both the national and global levels.

    The senior officials of the United Nations and representatives of Member States participating in the event highly appreciated the leadership and efforts of Azerbaijan in pursuing an effective dialogue and understanding across different cultures and religions.

    Azerbaijan intercultural dialogue United Nations Tofig Musayev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan BMT-də mədəniyyətlərarası dialoqun təşviqi mövzusunda müzakirə təşkil edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан организовал в ООН панель на тему содействия межкультурному диалогу

    Latest News

    09:55

    Ukraine's deputy PM praises Azerbaijan's support in energy sector

    Other countries
    09:49

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:47

    Ruling party chair: Ukraine's 2026 elections depend on peace process - INTERVIEW

    Region
    09:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan organizes panel at UN on promoting intercultural dialogue

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:05

    Mirziyoyev: Efforts of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders to achieve peace worthy of reward

    Foreign policy
    08:59

    King Abdullah II: Your success - example of how peace can prevail despite decades of conflict

    Foreign policy
    08:55

    Aoun: When political courage combined with sincere will, it is possible to turn conflict into opportunity

    Foreign policy
    08:50

    Pope Leo XIV: Zayed Award laureates - sowers of hope in world that too often builds walls instead of bridges

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed