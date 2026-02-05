Azerbaijan to launch large-scale global tourism marketing campaigns

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Tourism
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 12:34
    Azerbaijan will launch large-scale international marketing campaigns this year to strengthen the global promotion of its tourism sector, covering television, digital platforms, international exhibitions, and media partnerships, according to the 2026 Marketing Action Plan of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Report informs.

    The document aims to significantly increase the global visibility of Azerbaijan's tourism brand across key international markets.

    According to the plan, promotional videos will be broadcast on leading international television channels such as CNN and Euronews, alongside advertising campaigns on regional and national TV networks. Outdoor advertising campaigns are also planned for the Russian and Turkish markets.

    In the digital sphere, targeted social media marketing campaigns will be carried out on platforms including Meta (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and others. For the Chinese market, platforms such as Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, and RED will be used, while Snapchat will be prioritized for Gulf countries, and Yandex and Telegram will target Russian-speaking audiences.

    At the same time, Azerbaijan will cooperate with Google, Expedia, and several international online booking platforms to organize themed promotional campaigns focused on areas such as gastronomic tourism and wedding tourism.

    As part of the plan, Azerbaijan will also expand its presence at major global tourism exhibitions. Throughout the year, the country will be represented with a national stand at more than 20 international tourism fairs and forums, including FITUR in Madrid, ITB Berlin, ATM Dubai, ITB China, WTM Riyadh, the London Snow Show, EMITT Istanbul, and other high-profile events.

    In addition, roadshows and B2B seminars will be organized in various markets to strengthen cooperation with international tourism stakeholders.

    Overall, promotional and partnership activities under the plan will cover more than 30 countries, including Austria, Spain, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Türkiye, Israel, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

    The plan also includes organizing familiarization trips to Azerbaijan for foreign tour operators, media representatives, and influencers, as well as producing sponsored content, video reports, and digital materials for international media platforms.

    The main objective is to increase tourism flows to Azerbaijan in both core and emerging markets and to position the country as one of the world's leading travel destinations.

    Azərbaycan 30-dan artıq ölkədə turizm imkanlarını təqdim edəcək
    Азербайджан запускает глобальную кампанию по продвижению туризма

