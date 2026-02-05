Azerbaijan seeks deeper cooperation with GCC countries

Azerbaijan hopes to further deepen its engagement with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week held in Baku, Report informs.

Rafiyev noted that Azerbaijan has always pursued a consistent foreign policy toward Muslim partners, including Arab states. He said that alongside strong bilateral political ties, Azerbaijan also maintains active economic cooperation with these countries.

"The GCC is an important platform with which we hope to establish closer partnership relations," the deputy foreign minister said, emphasizing the strategic value of expanding cooperation within this framework.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's unique geographical position, stating that the country is capable of acting as a bridge between Central Asia and the Gulf region. In this context, Rafiyev recalled that Azerbaijan recently joined the cooperation format with five Central Asian states, now operating as the C6 format, previously known as C5+.

According to him, this step is extremely important in today's world both for strengthening connectivity and for reaffirming the shared values that Azerbaijan has with its Central Asian partners.

Rafiyev added that Central Asian countries continue to develop their infrastructure potential, while Azerbaijan is investing heavily in its transport and logistics infrastructure. These efforts, he said, are aimed at making international transport routes more attractive for major global players such as the European Union and China.