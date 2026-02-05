Azerbaijani deputy FM: Africa is of paramount importance

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Africa is a continent that Azerbaijan considers of paramount importance, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Rafiyev, last year he personally participated in several events organized by government missions in African countries.

    "Africa is a continent that is actively growing and developing rapidly. African countries share the same values ​​as us. The entire African continent is part of the Non-Aligned Movement. We are proud to note that South Sudan joined the Non-Aligned Movement during Azerbaijan's chairmanship. We contributed to this process, and today the entire continent is advocating for a new policy of equalisation," he emphasized.

    Rafiyev also noted the significant economic potential of the African continent.

    "Azerbaijan continues to explore existing opportunities while simultaneously expanding its diplomatic network in Africa. This is necessary both for operational interaction with our African partners and for creating an institutional foundation for cooperation," the deputy minister added.

