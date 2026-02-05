Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 09:49
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    68.00

    0.14

    7.15

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    63.77

    - 0.03

    6.35

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,904.20

    - 188.60

    563.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,501.30

    260.31

    1,438.01

    S&P 500

    6,882.72

    - 35.09

    37.22

    Nasdaq

    22,904.58

    - 350.61

    - 337.41

    Nikkei

    53,751.53

    - 578.18

    3,412.05

    Dax

    24,603.04

    - 177.75

    112.63

    FTSE 100

    10,402.34

    87.75

    470.96

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,262.16

    82.66

    112.66

    Shanghai Composite

    4 102.52

    33.20

    133.68

    Bist 100

    13,891.21

    15.89

    2,629.69

    RTS

    1,137.17

    - 2.97

    23.04

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1790

    - 0.0039

    0.0045

    USD/GBP

    1.3628

    - 0.0080

    0.0155

    JPY/USD

    156.8500

    0.5900

    0.4000

    RUB/USD

    76.5469

    - 0.5060

    - 2.2031

    TRY/USD

    43.5355

    0.0286

    0.5793

    CNY/USD

    6.9450

    0.0075

    - 0.0440
    key indicators currency market stockmarket
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (05.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (05.02.2026)

