Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.02.2026)
Finance
- 05 February, 2026
- 09:49
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
68.00
|
0.14
|
7.15
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
63.77
|
- 0.03
|
6.35
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,904.20
|
- 188.60
|
563.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,501.30
|
260.31
|
1,438.01
|
S&P 500
|
6,882.72
|
- 35.09
|
37.22
|
Nasdaq
|
22,904.58
|
- 350.61
|
- 337.41
|
Nikkei
|
53,751.53
|
- 578.18
|
3,412.05
|
Dax
|
24,603.04
|
- 177.75
|
112.63
|
FTSE 100
|
10,402.34
|
87.75
|
470.96
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,262.16
|
82.66
|
112.66
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4 102.52
|
33.20
|
133.68
|
Bist 100
|
13,891.21
|
15.89
|
2,629.69
|
RTS
|
1,137.17
|
- 2.97
|
23.04
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1790
|
- 0.0039
|
0.0045
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3628
|
- 0.0080
|
0.0155
|
JPY/USD
|
156.8500
|
0.5900
|
0.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
76.5469
|
- 0.5060
|
- 2.2031
|
TRY/USD
|
43.5355
|
0.0286
|
0.5793
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9450
|
0.0075
|
- 0.0440
