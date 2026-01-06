Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Individual sports
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 12:28
    Over 20 athletes to compete in Azerbaijan's first international alpine skiing tournament

    More than 20 athletes will take part in Azerbaijan's first-ever international alpine skiing tournament, Orkhan Badalov, press secretary of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, told Report.

    Badalov noted that the competition will be jointly organized by the Shahdag Tourism Center and the federation.

    "The registration process will close tomorrow. As of today, more than 20 athletes have signed up for the tournament. Skiers from Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong will compete. Azerbaijan will be represented by Anastasia Papatoma," he said.

    The Azerbaijan Open international alpine skiing tournament will be held from January 8 to 11.

    Azərbaycanda ilk dəfə keçiriləcək dağ xizəyi üzrə beynəlxalq turnirə 20-dən çox idmançı qatılacaq
    В Азербайджане пройдет турнир по горнолыжному спорту с участием более 20 спортсменов

