Over 20 athletes to compete in Azerbaijan's first international alpine skiing tournament
Individual sports
- 06 January, 2026
- 12:28
More than 20 athletes will take part in Azerbaijan's first-ever international alpine skiing tournament, Orkhan Badalov, press secretary of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, told Report.
Badalov noted that the competition will be jointly organized by the Shahdag Tourism Center and the federation.
"The registration process will close tomorrow. As of today, more than 20 athletes have signed up for the tournament. Skiers from Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong will compete. Azerbaijan will be represented by Anastasia Papatoma," he said.
The Azerbaijan Open international alpine skiing tournament will be held from January 8 to 11.
