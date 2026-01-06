Over 7000 LED lighting units installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

To date, more than 7,000 LED-based lighting units have been installed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Energy Ministry said, according to Report.

In line with the policy of President Ilham Aliyev to develop the liberated territories as a Green Energy Zone, the expansion of the use of renewable energy potential in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions is being carried out alongside the consistent implementation of modern technologies that ensure energy efficiency, the ministry said in a statement.

"Within this framework, LED technologies distinguished by lower energy consumption, longer service life, and reduced maintenance costs compared to traditional lighting systems are among the key factors ensuring the sustainable development of green energy zones. As an integral part of modern urban planning and residential infrastructure, LED-based and solar-powered hybrid lighting systems are currently being widely implemented in the liberated territories. To date, more than 7,000 LED-based lighting units have been installed in these areas," reads the statement.

According to the Energy Ministry, approximately 40% or 3000 units of them are solar-powered hybrid systems. "LED technologies are mainly used for lighting newly constructed streets and highways in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Aghdara and other cities and districts. In a number of residential settlements, autonomous lighting poles equipped with monocrystalline solar panels have been installed, enabling the minimization of dependence on the centralized electricity grid. Against the background of the phased continuation of restoration and reconstruction works, these figures are expected to increase further in the coming years," the ministry said.

According to international experience, street lighting in residential areas accounts for approximately 2-5% of total electricity consumption. In recent years, as a result of the transition to LED and solar-based systems in a number of countries, this figure has been reduced by half.