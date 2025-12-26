Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Madiyev: Launch of joint fiber-optic communication line project with Azerbaijan expected in 3Q26

    ICT
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 16:12
    Madiyev: Launch of joint fiber-optic communication line project with Azerbaijan expected in 3Q26

    The launch of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line project across the Caspian Sea is expected in the third quarter of 2026, said Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhstan's minister of artificial intelligence and digital development, Report informs via Kazakh media.

    According to him, requests to use the route are already being received though it hasn't even been completed yet.

    "We're already receiving requests from other countries to direct internet traffic... through a route that doesn't even exist yet," he noted.

    Qazaxıstanlı nazir: Gələn il Azərbaycanla birgə fiber-optik rabitə xətti layihəsi işə salına bilər
    Мадиев: Запуск совместного с Азербайджаном проекта ВОЛС ожидается в III квартале 2026 года

