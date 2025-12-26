Bayramov: Dialogue between Baku, Moscow continued in 2025 despite tensions

Azerbaijan and Russia continued to maintain certain channels of dialogue throughout 2025, despite tensions in bilateral relations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while delivering his year-end update, Report informs.

"Despite ongoing tensions, certain dialogues between the two countries did take place. The meeting [between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia on October 9] in Dushanbe played an important role in reducing tensions in relations," Bayramov stated.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan also maintained intensive contacts with Türkiye, Georgia, and Iran throughout the year.

"President Ilham Aliyev made three working visits to Türkiye, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made four working visits to Azerbaijan," Bayramov noted.

The foreign minister also added that Azerbaijan's bilateral and multilateral cooperation in 2025 provided a powerful impetus to the country's development. Thus, during the year, President Ilham Aliyev made 14 visits to Central Asian countries, and reciprocal visits by leaders of the region's states also took place to Azerbaijan.