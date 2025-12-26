Israel, Syria may soon sign security agreement

Talks between Israel and Syria over a security agreement have moved forward significantly in recent weeks with the possibility to be signed soon, a Syrian source close to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa tells i24NEWS, Report informs.

According to the source, the recent breakthrough is attributed to significant efforts made by US President Donald Trump. The agreement, which will include a diplomatic annex, might be signed during a high-level Syrian-Israeli meeting in a European country in the near future.

The Syrian source said this can be the direct signing at a meeting between al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said Damascus expects to reach a security agreement between Syria and Israel, based on the 1974 armistice agreement with slight changes and no buffer zones, by the end of the year.