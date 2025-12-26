Azerbaijan won all international candidacy bids put forward in 2025, Minister Bayramov says
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 16:11
Azerbaijan has achieved success in all 14 candidacies it put forward in international organizations in 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the outcomes of 2025, as quoted by Report.
The minister noted that each of the 14 candidacies proposed by Azerbaijan to international organizations this year ended successfully: "This is directly linked to the growing international standing of Azerbaijan."
