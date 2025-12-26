Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Azerbaijan won all international candidacy bids put forward in 2025, Minister Bayramov says

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 16:11
    Azerbaijan won all international candidacy bids put forward in 2025, Minister Bayramov says

    Azerbaijan has achieved success in all 14 candidacies it put forward in international organizations in 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the outcomes of 2025, as quoted by Report.

    The minister noted that each of the 14 candidacies proposed by Azerbaijan to international organizations this year ended successfully: "This is directly linked to the growing international standing of Azerbaijan."

    Azerbaijan international organizations Jeyhun Bayramov
    Nazir: Bu il beynəlxalq təşkilatlarda irəli sürdüyümüz 14 namizədliyin hər birində qələbə əldə olunub
    Глава МИД: Азербайджан победил во всех 14 выборах в международных организациях в 2025 году

    Latest News

    16:37

    Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case postponed to December 30

    Domestic policy
    16:33

    Bayramov notes existence of 'favorable conditions' for full repeal of Section 907

    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UN mull cooperation in energy and sustainable development

    Energy
    16:26

    Erbil, Baghdad, int'l firms extend oil export agreement

    Other countries
    16:25

    Azerbaijan expands role in energy projects through foreign investments

    Foreign policy
    16:23

    Bayramov: Armenia must amend its constitution to sign peace deal

    Foreign policy
    16:20

    Napoli interested in Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka

    Football
    16:18

    Azerbaijan sent 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria in 2025

    Foreign policy
    16:15

    Azerbaijan expanded cooperation with several int'l organizations this year

    Other
    All News Feed