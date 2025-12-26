Napoli interested in Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka

Napoli are considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, Report informs via Tuttomercatoweb.

The reigning Italian champions are seriously interested in the 30-year-old Germany international, who has won the Bundesliga six times with Bayern.

Bayern Munich is unlikely to sell Goretzka during the January transfer window. However, the midfielder's contract with the German club is set to expire in the summer, which could open the door to a potential move.

Goretzka has been with Bayern since 2018 and has been a key part of their domestic success during that period.