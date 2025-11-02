Death toll from Hurricane Melissa rises to 28 in Jamaica

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 15:53
    The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to 28 in Jamaica, the country's prime minister said in an update Saturday, days after the powerful hurricane made landfall as a Category 5 storm and tore through the island, Report informs via ABC News.

    In the update Saturday evening Prime Minister Andrew Holness said authorities, including the Jamaica Defence Force and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, were coordinating the recovery and verification process and that additional updates of possible deaths were still being verified.

    "We extend heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and communities mourning their loved ones," Holness said in a statement.

    Melissa ripped across Jamaica with torrential rain and rough winds after making landfall on Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

    Thirteen cargo relief flights arrived on Thursday at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and more than 20 additional cargo flights are expected to arrive on Friday, according to Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz.

    Eight to 10 US government helicopters that are capable of airlifting patients are also on the way, he said.

    "The relief and the support we have gotten is overwhelming. And we thank our partners all across the world," Vaz said.

    Yamaykada "Melissa" qasırğası nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 28-ə yüksəlib
    Число погибших из-за урагана "Мелисса" на Ямайке возросло до 28

