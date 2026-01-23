Crown Princess of Netherlands completes military training

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    23 January, 2026
    • 20:37
    Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands has completed a basic military training course, earning the rank of corporal, Report informs, referring to the Netherlands Ministry of Defense.

    Princess Amalia is the first woman in the royal family to enter military service. She is also first in line to the throne, currently held by her father, King Willem-Alexander.

    Upon completing her training, Amalia received a military beret and the rank of corporal.

    The princess will now begin working at the administrative staff of the Ministry of Defense on a voluntary basis.

    King Willem-Alexander appointed his daughter a reservist in the Armed Forces on September 30, 2025.

