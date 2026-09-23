Chinese President Xi Jinping departs for state visit to US
Other countries
- 23 September, 2026
- 14:39
Chinese President Xi Jinping has departed Beijing for a state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Report informs via Xinhua.
Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister.
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