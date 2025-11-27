Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    China train collision kills 11, leaves 2 wounded

    Other countries
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 08:58
    Eleven people died in a train crash in China's southern province of Yunnan on Thursday, Kunming Railway Station said, which was caused by a collision with a group of railway workers that also injured two others, Report informs via Reuters.

    The incident occurred when the train, which was testing seismic equipment, struck the workers, who had entered the track at a curved section inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming.

    Çində qatar insanlara çırpılıb, ən azı 11 nəfər ölüb
    В Китае при наезде поезда погибли 11 человек

