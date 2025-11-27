China train collision kills 11, leaves 2 wounded
Other countries
- 27 November, 2025
- 08:58
Eleven people died in a train crash in China's southern province of Yunnan on Thursday, Kunming Railway Station said, which was caused by a collision with a group of railway workers that also injured two others, Report informs via Reuters.
The incident occurred when the train, which was testing seismic equipment, struck the workers, who had entered the track at a curved section inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming.
Latest News
09:36
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.11.2025)Finance
09:29
CBA currency exchange rates (27.11.2025)Finance
09:00
Uraloglu: Construction of Zangazur corridor will be completed by 2030Region
08:58
China train collision kills 11, leaves 2 woundedOther countries
08:54
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil districtDomestic policy
08:48
Azerbaijan, Italy exchange views on various areasForeign policy
08:44
Marta Kos: Middle Corridor should become reliable alternative to other routes - EXCLUSIVEOther countries
08:36
Photo
Two guard members are in critical condition, US officials sayOther countries
08:25