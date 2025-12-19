Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of int'l scientific-practical congress

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international scientific-practical congress dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Dear congress participants,

I extend my greetings to you on the occasion of the opening of the international scientific-practical congress dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev and wish each of you continued success in your responsible and honorable activities.

This congress, which brings together renowned scientists and specialists representing prestigious medical institutions from around the world, will provide an opportunity for in-depth exchanges of views on various aspects of medical science and healthcare. I am confident that your joint efforts, aimed at discussing and addressing topical issues through the mutual exchange of international experience, will yield fruitful results.

The healthcare system in our country has entered a new stage of development. In line with the goals of the state's healthcare policy, medical facilities are being reconstructed in accordance with the most modern standards, while research is being actively promoted through the integration of science and practice, with the application of the latest achievements in medical technology. The Advanced Training Institute for Doctors, which successfully fulfills its tasks in this direction, has made unique contributions to this process.

Since its establishment, the Institute has traversed a rich path. The brightest pages of its history are associated with the name of the outstanding statesman and scientist Aziz Aliyev, and the professional environment shaped by generations of eminent scholars within this venerable scientific and educational institution has been carefully preserved to this day. With a highly qualified faculty based at the Institute, it has earned prestige as a center of excellence in the advanced training and specialization of doctors, paying great attention to the study and scientific-practical application of progressive experience, while continuously expanding its international relations.

In this context, the dedication of such an important international event to the 90th anniversary of the Institute carries special symbolic significance. I am confident that the congress will further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijani specialists and their foreign colleagues, contribute to improving the quality of medical care provided to the population, and promote the overall development of medical science," reads the address.