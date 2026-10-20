Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-UN climate memorandum

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved a memorandum between Azerbaijan and the UN Climate Change Secretariat.

According to Report, the president signed the law approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on Climate Week-4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee.

The documents were signed in Bonn on September 1, 2026, and in Baku on September 2, 2026.