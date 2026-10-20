Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-UN climate memorandum

    Domestic policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 16:20
    Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-UN climate memorandum

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved a memorandum between Azerbaijan and the UN Climate Change Secretariat.

    According to Report, the president signed the law approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on Climate Week-4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee.

    The documents were signed in Bonn on September 1, 2026, and in Baku on September 2, 2026.

    Ilham Aliyev United Nations
    Prezident Azərbaycan və BMT İqlim Katibliyi arasında memorandumu təsdiqləyib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил меморандум с Климатическим секретариатом ООН
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