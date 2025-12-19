Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Milli Majlis
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 11:11
    Another plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis kicks off

    Another plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) for the autumn session has begun.

    According to Report, the agenda includes 12 items, among them the draft resolution on declaring an amnesty in connection with the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

    The meeting is chaired by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

