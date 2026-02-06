Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    China not to participate in disarmament negotiations

    Other countries
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 16:59
    China not to participate in disarmament negotiations

    China would not participate in new disarmament negotiations at this stage with Moscow and Washington, China's ambassador on disarmament, Shen Jian said, according to EFE, Report informs via Interfax.

    Beijing believes that the main responsibility for nuclear disarmament should fall on the states with the largest nuclear arsenals.

    "China's nuclear capabilities in no way correspond to the levels of the US or Russia, therefore China currently does not intend to participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations," Jian stated at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

    According to him, the states with the largest nuclear arsenals should take responsibility for nuclear disarmament and significantly reduce their arsenals.

    China nuclear talks Shen Jian Russia United States
    Çin nüvə silahları üzrə danışıqlarda iştirak etmək niyyətində deyil
    Пекин считает преждевременным участие в переговорах по ядерным вооружениям

    Latest News

    18:05

    State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'

    Region
    17:52
    Photo

    GəncVizyon ideathon held in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:37

    Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathon

    Social security
    17:25

    EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperation

    Region
    17:14

    Turkish Airlines plans Istanbul–Yerevan flights from March 11

    Region
    17:02
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, International Monetary Fund discuss country's macroeconomic situation

    Finance
    16:59

    China not to participate in disarmament negotiations

    Other countries
    16:45
    Photo

    BP contributes to promotion of two-century-old magnificent heritage of Mirza Gadim Iravani

    Energy
    16:32

    General Syrskyi: Ukrainian army units launch counteroffensive operations

    Other countries
    All News Feed