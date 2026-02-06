China not to participate in disarmament negotiations

China would not participate in new disarmament negotiations at this stage with Moscow and Washington, China's ambassador on disarmament, Shen Jian said, according to EFE, Report informs via Interfax.

Beijing believes that the main responsibility for nuclear disarmament should fall on the states with the largest nuclear arsenals.

"China's nuclear capabilities in no way correspond to the levels of the US or Russia, therefore China currently does not intend to participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations," Jian stated at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

According to him, the states with the largest nuclear arsenals should take responsibility for nuclear disarmament and significantly reduce their arsenals.