Central Bank of Azerbaijan, International Monetary Fund discuss country's macroeconomic situation
- 06 February, 2026
17:02
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the country"s macroeconomic situation.
According to Report, citing the CBA, the talks took place during a meeting between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and Anna Bordon, head of the IMF mission in Azerbaijan, as well as Patrick Loschewski, the IMF Executive Director representing the constituency that includes Azerbaijan.
The meeting covered key factors affecting inflation, as well as issues related to strengthening the transmission of monetary policy and improving its framework.
Participants also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between the parties and prospects for its further expansion.
