Turkish Airlines plans Istanbul–Yerevan flights from March 11
Region
- 06 February, 2026
- 17:14
Türkiye's national carrier Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights between Istanbul and Yerevan starting from March 11, Armenian Ministry of Economy Tourism Committee said, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The information was announced during a meeting between airline representatives and Committee Chair Lusine Gevorgyan.
"The meeting focused on the planned Istanbul–Yerevan–Istanbul flights, their development prospects, as well as opportunities to operate flights on new routes in the near future, the committee said," the committee said.
Latest News
18:05
State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'Region
17:52
Photo
GəncVizyon ideathon held in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:37
Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathonSocial security
17:25
EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperationRegion
17:14
Turkish Airlines plans Istanbul–Yerevan flights from March 11Region
17:02
Photo
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, International Monetary Fund discuss country's macroeconomic situationFinance
16:59
China not to participate in disarmament negotiationsOther countries
16:45
Photo
BP contributes to promotion of two-century-old magnificent heritage of Mirza Gadim IravaniEnergy
16:32