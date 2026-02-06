Turkish Airlines plans Istanbul–Yerevan flights from March 11

Türkiye's national carrier Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights between Istanbul and Yerevan starting from March 11, Armenian Ministry of Economy Tourism Committee said, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

The information was announced during a meeting between airline representatives and Committee Chair Lusine Gevorgyan.

"The meeting focused on the planned Istanbul–Yerevan–Istanbul flights, their development prospects, as well as opportunities to operate flights on new routes in the near future, the committee said," the committee said.