China lodges protest with Japan over Tokyo embassy intrusion
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 12:58
China filed an official protest with Japan after an incident at its embassy in Tokyo that the Chinese Foreign Ministry described as a "forceful intrusion," Report informs via Reuters.
According to ministry spokesman Lin Jian, early Tuesday, an individual claiming to be an active officer of Japan"s Self-Defense Forces scaled the embassy wall and illegally entered the premises.
"The suspect admitted his actions were illegal and made death threats against Chinese diplomatic staff, citing religious motives," Lin said.
Beijing has called on Tokyo to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.
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