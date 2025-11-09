Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

    China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

    China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two technical experiment satellites onboard, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The rocket blasted off at 11:32 am (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.

    Çin Liszyan-1 Y9 raket daşıyıcısının uğurlu buraxılışını həyata keçirib
    Китай запустил ракету-носитель "Лицзянь-1 Y9"

