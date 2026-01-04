China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record Space

China carried out a record 92 space launches in 2025, marking a historic high as the country achieved multiple breakthroughs in crewed spaceflight, deep-space exploration and commercial space activities, according to the China National Space Administration, Report informs via CGTN.

The year saw more than 300 satellites successfully sent into designated orbits, representing a qualitative leap in both launch frequency and payload deployment, said Zhu Haiyang of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

In the field of human spaceflight, the Shenzhou-20 crew remained in orbit for 204 days, setting a new record for the longest single mission in China's crewed spaceflight history. Shenzhou-21 completed a rapid rendezvous and docking in just 3.5 hours.

China also, for the first time, successfully carried out a 16-day emergency launch in response to an unexpected situation involving the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, demonstrating its emergency response capabilities in crewed missions.