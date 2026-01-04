Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record Space

    Other countries
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 11:16
    China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record Space

    China carried out a record 92 space launches in 2025, marking a historic high as the country achieved multiple breakthroughs in crewed spaceflight, deep-space exploration and commercial space activities, according to the China National Space Administration, Report informs via CGTN.

    The year saw more than 300 satellites successfully sent into designated orbits, representing a qualitative leap in both launch frequency and payload deployment, said Zhu Haiyang of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

    In the field of human spaceflight, the Shenzhou-20 crew remained in orbit for 204 days, setting a new record for the longest single mission in China's crewed spaceflight history. Shenzhou-21 completed a rapid rendezvous and docking in just 3.5 hours.

    China also, for the first time, successfully carried out a 16-day emergency launch in response to an unexpected situation involving the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, demonstrating its emergency response capabilities in crewed missions.

    China National Space Administration space launches satellites
    Çin 2025-ci ildə 92 kosmik buraxılış həyata keçirib
    Китай в 2025 году осуществил 92 космических запуска

    Latest News

    11:33

    Caribbean airspace restrictions to be lifted after US action in Venezuela

    Other countries
    11:16

    China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record Space

    Other countries
    10:59

    Starlink to provide free broadband internet in Venezuela until February 3

    ICT
    10:42

    Xabi Alonso praises Rodrygo's versatility amid Real Madrid future talk

    Football
    10:26

    Europe launches development of FMLA stealth aircraft

    Other countries
    10:03

    US defense chief does not rule out full-scale operation in Venezuela

    Other countries
    09:44

    Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says

    Region
    09:35

    Venezuela's Supreme Court orders Delcy Rodriguez become interim president

    Other countries
    09:19

    Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles as South Korean President makes state visit to China

    Other countries
    All News Feed