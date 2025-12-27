Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    China adopts revised Foreign Trade Law

    Other countries
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 10:39
    China adopts revised Foreign Trade Law

    Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a revision to the Foreign Trade Law, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The revised law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on March 1, 2026.

    The revised law incorporates provisions on safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, while highlighting that China's foreign trade shall serve the national economic and social development.

    In implementing related reform measures, the revision adds provisions on advancing China's efforts to actively align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and to participate in the formulation of international economic and trade regulations.

    To further optimize the development environment for foreign trade, the revised law clarifies that China will strengthen intellectual property protection related to foreign trade, and enhance the compliance and risk response capabilities of foreign trade operators regarding intellectual property rights.

    China's Foreign Trade Law took effect in 1994, and was revised for the first time in 2004. The newly revised law now consists of 11 chapters.

    Chinese lawmakers foreign trade National People's Congress Standing Committee China
    Çin xarici ticarətlə bağlı qanunu yeniləyib
    Китай принял обновленный закон о внешней торговле

    Latest News

    10:52
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art Contest

    Cultural policy
    10:39

    China adopts revised Foreign Trade Law

    Other countries
    10:26

    Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025

    Football
    10:13

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)

    Finance
    10:04

    Kash Patel announces permanent closure of J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building

    Other countries
    09:47

    Donald Trump 'not ready' to recognize Somaliland's independence

    Other countries
    09:30

    Alcohol use causes 800,000 deaths each year in Europe, says WHO

    Health
    09:14
    Photo

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals conclude

    Incident
    09:07

    Thailand, Cambodia agree to temporary halt to resumed deadly border clashes

    Other countries
    All News Feed