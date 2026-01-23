Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    China achieves breakthrough in extracting lithium from salt lakes

    Other countries
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 09:26
    China achieves breakthrough in extracting lithium from salt lakes

    China has achieved a major industrial breakthrough in extracting lithium, a critical metal for electric vehicle batteries, by launching the world's first 20,000-tonne production line that uses novel technology to extract lithium from salt lake brine, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The facility, built by Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology Development Co., Ltd. in Northwest China's Qinghai province, has begun operating at target capacity, People's Daily reported on Thursday.

    The successful operation of this production line will markedly enhance the comprehensive utilization rate of China's salt lake lithium resources and extend their viable development lifespan.

    It provides a crucial model for the industry's upgrade towards greener, smarter, and larger-scale operations, according to the report.

    Lithium, often called "white gold," is a fundamental component for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and large-scale energy storage systems.

    This breakthrough is seen as a pivotal step in building a more self-reliant and secure lithium supply chain for China, underpinning the strategic security of its booming new energy sector, it said.

    The core technology, a proprietary process with multiple patents, raised the lithium recovery rate from the salt pan stage, where industry averages were below 50 percent, to over 78 percent. Furthermore, the overall lithium recovery rate across the entire production workshop surged from 75.38 percent to 90.41 percent, the report said.

    The new production line represents a major advancement in processing lithium from salt lakes, a type of resource abundant in China but historically challenging to exploit efficiently due to high loss rates during traditional solar evaporation in salt pans.

    Beyond improving yield, the new method significantly shortens the average production cycle for battery-grade lithium carbonate and drastically reduces lithium loss compared to traditional evaporation processes.

    The technique also ensures the comprehensive utilization of associated resources like potassium and boron remains unaffected, promoting synergies between resource efficiency, economic benefit, and environmental sustainability, according to the report.

    China
    Çin duzlu göllərdən litium hasilatında irəliləyiş əldə edib
    Китай совершил прорыв в добыче лития из соленых озер

    Latest News

    09:55

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:51

    One week left to apply for WUF13 partner-led events

    Infrastructure
    09:42

    Azeri Light crude drops to $66.63 per barrel

    Energy
    09:38
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video regarding his participation in signing ceremony of Board of Peace Charter

    Foreign policy
    09:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:26

    China achieves breakthrough in extracting lithium from salt lakes

    Other countries
    09:16

    Japan's Takaichi dissolves parliament after only 3 months in office, setting up snap election

    Other countries
    09:09
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan makes post regarding meetings held on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:56

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets Coca-Cola senior VP in Davos

    Business
    All News Feed