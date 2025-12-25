Catholics worldwide celebrate Christmas today

Catholics worldwide are celebrating Christmas today, one of the most significant and solemn holidays in the Christian calendar.

According to tradition, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ in the city of Bethlehem. Christians celebrate the holiday on different dates depending on their denomination, primarily on December 25 or January 6–7. Today, Christmas is recognized as an official public holiday in more than 100 countries, and in many nations with predominantly Christian populations, it is a non-working day.

One of the most iconic symbols of Christmas is Santa Claus, whose image is inspired by Saint Nicholas, a Christian saint who lived in the 4th century. Preparations for the holiday in many countries begin about a month in advance

and are marked by festive enthusiasm. Homes and public spaces are decorated with Christmas trees, while streets are illuminated with colorful lights. The tradition of decorating Christmas trees is believed to have originated in

Germany in the 16th century, before it spread across Europe.

Traditional Christmas meals vary by country and reflect national customs. In many places, turkey with vegetables is central to the festive table. In Sicily, 12 types of fish are traditionally served, while in the United Kingdom and countries influenced by British traditions, meals often include turkey, goose, broth, potatoes, and vegetables. Popular desserts include Christmas pudding, sweet biscuits, and fruit pies.

In Azerbaijan, Christmas prayers are held annually at the Catholic church. President Ilham Aliyev traditionally extends his congratulations to the Catholic community on the occasion of Christmas.