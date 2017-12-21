Car rams into pedestrians in Australia, 19 injured

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ A car drove into pedestrians on a sidewalk in central Melbourne, Australia.

Report informs citing foreign media, 19 injured as a result of the incident.

Injured were taken to hospitals, Victoria state police said. A pre-school child with a head injury was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Some of the injured are seriously hurt.

Increase in number of injured not ruled out.

Currently, police are at the scene. The driver was arrested.

Police interrogate the witnesses and advise to leave the area.