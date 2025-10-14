Canadian FM to visit China
Other countries
14 October, 2025
- 16:22
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand will visit China from October 16 to 17 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, a foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday, Report informs via Xinhua.
