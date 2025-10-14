Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 16:22
    Canadian FM to visit China

    Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand will visit China from October 16 to 17 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, a foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Kanadanın XİN başçısı Çinə səfər edəcək
    Министр иностранных дел Канады 16-17 октября совершит визит в КНР

