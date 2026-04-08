Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Caine: 90% of Iran's weapons factories destroyed

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 17:59
    Caine: 90% of Iran's weapons factories destroyed

    The United States and Israel have carried out more than 13,000 strikes on targets in Iran between February 28 and April 8, according to General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who spoke at a press conference in Washington, Report informs.

    Caine stated that 90% of Iran's weapons factories have been destroyed. He added that over 450 ballistic missile installation sites and 80% of the country's missile facilities have been neutralized.

    In addition, the strikes have damaged nearly 80% of Iran's nuclear-industrial complex. Caine warned that if Iran resumes combat operations, the US will take corresponding measures.

    The strikes follow the start of US and Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials. Subsequently, Iran has targeted locations linked to Israel, the US, and allied military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace due to the situation.

    In the early hours of April 8, 2026, Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in coordination with its Armed Forces, taking into account technical restrictions.

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