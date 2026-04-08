Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency
Infrastructure
- 08 April, 2026
- 19:14
Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed the exchange of experience in energy efficiency and centralized heating systems, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović said in a post on X, according to Report.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Đedović Handanović and Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov. The ministers also reviewed issues related to the gas-fired power plant in Niš, a major infrastructure project being implemented jointly with Azerbaijan.
"We discussed cooperation in renewable energy. Our work is focused on concrete, measurable projects that are significant for the stability of Serbia's energy system," Jedović-Handanović added.
Latest News
20:28
Photo
Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread floodingRegion
20:17
Araghchi and Bayramov discuss regional situation – UPDATEDForeign policy
20:15
Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreementsOther countries
19:56
Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacksOther countries
19:49
Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include LebanonOther countries
19:45
Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in KuwaitOther countries
19:25
Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreementRegion
19:22
Seven dead, seven injured in traffic accident in TürkiyeRegion
19:14