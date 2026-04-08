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    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Infrastructure
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:14
    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed the exchange of experience in energy efficiency and centralized heating systems, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović said in a post on X, according to Report.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Đedović Handanović and Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov. The ministers also reviewed issues related to the gas-fired power plant in Niš, a major infrastructure project being implemented jointly with Azerbaijan.

    "We discussed cooperation in renewable energy. Our work is focused on concrete, measurable projects that are significant for the stability of Serbia's energy system," Jedović-Handanović added.

    Dubravka Đedović Handanović Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-Serbia relations
    Photo
    Serbiya ilə Azərbaycan enerji səmərəliliyi sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Сербия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере энергоэффективности

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