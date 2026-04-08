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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Seven dead, seven injured in traffic accident in Türkiye

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:22
    Seven dead, seven injured in traffic accident in Türkiye

    A minibus and a truck collided on the highway between Antalya and Isparta provinces in Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, preliminary data indicate that seven people died in the accident, and seven others were injured.

    Traffic accident in Türkiye Antalya
    Türkiyədə mikroavtobusla TIR toqquşub: 7 ölü, 7 yaralı var
    Семь человек погибли и семь пострадали в аварии в Турции

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